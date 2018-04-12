Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust (KSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust (NYSE:KSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 10,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,690. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

About Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund intends to invest at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

