Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NAVI stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,526.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

