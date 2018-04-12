$26.21 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $26.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.11 million to $26.32 million. Iteris reported sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $26.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.57 million to $104.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $109.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $109.24 million to $110.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 99,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $747,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 113,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $689,084.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,414 shares of company stock worth $1,550,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iteris by 90.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $120,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. 19,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,089. Iteris has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

