Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,634 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 23,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,617,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,751,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $235,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $698,910.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

