29,669 Shares in Semtech (SMTC) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $20,515,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $14,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Semtech by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 396,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Semtech by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 372,861 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,317,000 after buying an additional 336,213 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,704.08, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,963 shares of company stock worth $5,263,218. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

