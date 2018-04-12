300 Token Price Tops $560.29 (300)

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. 300 Token has a market capitalization of $168,088.00 and $184.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 300 Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One 300 Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $560.29 or 0.08200000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00817118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062090 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About 300 Token

300 Token launched on June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token.

300 Token Token Trading

300 Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase 300 Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 300 Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 300 Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

