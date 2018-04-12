Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,776,000 after buying an additional 735,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,748,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Williams Capital lowered their price target on shares of MDU Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of MDU Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 536,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,427.51, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MDU Resources has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $28.54.

MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that MDU Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/30838-shares-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

