33,497 Shares in AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of AFSI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 1,338,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2,449.28, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AmTrust Financial Services has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

