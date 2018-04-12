$360.71 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal (ADSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) to report sales of $360.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $363.60 million. Advanced Disposal reported sales of $347.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal will report full-year sales of $360.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Disposal.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.30 million. Advanced Disposal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE ADSW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advanced Disposal has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,985.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 15,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $341,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,507.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $409,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,331.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,752 shares of company stock worth $1,199,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal by 60.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

About Advanced Disposal

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

