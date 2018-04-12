Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 372.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in 3M by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at $63,757,665.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.80. 896,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,427. The firm has a market cap of $129,211.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

