$41.10 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers (SB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will announce $41.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.50 million and the highest is $41.40 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $41.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $196.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.75 million to $213.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Safe Bulkers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,735,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

SB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 146,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,507. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.78, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

