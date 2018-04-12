Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. The Clorox makes up 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in The Clorox by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $5,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.67. 959,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,224. The stock has a market cap of $16,433.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays set a $131.00 target price on The Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.40 to $127.81 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on The Clorox from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.19.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

