Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,920. The firm has a market cap of $2,479.05, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.24. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%. analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

