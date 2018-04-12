Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,245 Time Warner (TWX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWX. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 263,513 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,514 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $46,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,923 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $44,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,246. The firm has a market cap of $75,419.45, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Time Warner has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

In related news, Director William P. Barr sold 4,019 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $390,646.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

