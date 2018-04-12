Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 468,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 292,650 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,884,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,019.71, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.83. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $966.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $238,533.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $315,456.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Tuuk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,790 shares of company stock worth $631,369. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

