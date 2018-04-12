6,381 Shares in Honeywell (HON) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Honeywell by 4,986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,395,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Honeywell by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell by 3,381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 924,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,031,000 after acquiring an additional 898,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Honeywell in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,959,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107,408.44, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

