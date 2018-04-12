$72.10 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will report $72.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Nanometrics reported sales of $59.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $72.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.00 million to $291.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NANO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,364. The company has a market capitalization of $626.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

In related news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $40,589.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,551 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 40.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

