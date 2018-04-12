72,566 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Acquired by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $186,974.66, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

