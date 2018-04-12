$754.54 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $754.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.40 million. SkyWest reported sales of $765.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $754.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. SkyWest had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $797.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. 164,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $2,900.38, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

In other SkyWest news, COO Terry Vais sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $324,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 39,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,200,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,781,474 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SkyWest by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

