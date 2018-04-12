$78.51 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce sales of $78.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.52 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $77.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $78.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $356.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $371.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $370.52 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Forrester Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 646 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $26,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 12,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $510,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,860.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,021 shares of company stock worth $928,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forrester Research by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

