$84.52 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) to post $84.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.40 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $83.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full-year sales of $84.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $349.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $319.60 million to $365.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.74 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.62, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$84.52 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) This Quarter” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/84-52-million-in-sales-expected-for-consol-coal-resources-lp-ccr-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

Consol Coal Resources LP, formerly CNX Coal Resources LP, is a producer of high-British thermal units (Btu) thermal coal. It is engaged in the management and development of coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. It holds interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.