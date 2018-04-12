$86.10 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $86.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $79.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $86.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $380.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 11,786 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $304,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $344,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

PFS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.03. 76,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,776. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,723.20, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/86-10-million-in-sales-expected-for-provident-financial-services-inc-pfs-this-quarter.html.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.