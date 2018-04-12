888 Holdings (LON:888) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

888 Holdings (LON:888) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON 888 opened at GBX 268 ($3.79) on Thursday. 888 has a one year low of GBX 232.25 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 309.20 ($4.37).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on 888 from GBX 315 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.52) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities cut 888 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.65) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.60 ($4.42).

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/888-holdings-888-plans-dividend-increase-0-12-per-share-updated-updated.html.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.