8,888 Shares in Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Acquired by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,781.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Est�e Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 target price on Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Est�e Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

In other news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $7,687,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,989,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 30,044 shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $4,218,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $55,287.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $153.24.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Est�e Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

