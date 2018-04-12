Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) to Sell

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects primarily in the United States. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers. 8point3 Energy Partners LP is based in San Jose. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAFD. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on 8Point3 Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 8Point3 Energy Partners from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. 8Point3 Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

NASDAQ:CAFD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,463. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. analysts predict that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 90.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

