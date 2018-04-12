Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,208.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:REVG opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,284.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rev Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Rev Group to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

