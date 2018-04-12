A10 Networks (ATEN) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 42.1862189617722 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on A10 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Dougherty & Co downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 196,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,151. The company has a market capitalization of $430.17, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $26,565.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,719 shares in the company, valued at $824,836.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/a10-networks-aten-getting-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.