AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, RTT News reports. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AAR updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

AAR stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. AAR has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,372,741.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,179 shares of company stock worth $10,016,134. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

