AAR Corp. (AIR) CEO David P. Storch Sells 48,500 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO David P. Storch sold 48,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,120,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,673 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,610.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AIR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.24, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.22. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. AAR’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

