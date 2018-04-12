ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 29 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cfra set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 26.05.

Shares of VTX:ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Wednesday. ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

