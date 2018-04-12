Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 647,320 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,289,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,305,942,000 after purchasing an additional 809,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 40,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,252,923.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

NYSE:ABT opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,278.19, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

