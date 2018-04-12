AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by IFC Holdings Incorporated FL

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $109.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.02.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143,679.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

