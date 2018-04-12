AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,783 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143,679.80, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.71%.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.02.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

