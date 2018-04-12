AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,666.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-regal-investment-advisors-llc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.