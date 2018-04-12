Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 1,071,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,810. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.28, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

