Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 355,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,287. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

