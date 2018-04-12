Media headlines about Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greater China Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 43.890572967175 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839. Greater China Fund has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2601 dividend. This is an increase from Greater China Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 181,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,386,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.46” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/aberdeen-greater-china-fund-gch-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-46-updated-updated-updated.html.

Greater China Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Greater China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greater China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.