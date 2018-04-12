Abiomed (ABMD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $296.20. 191,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,982. Abiomed has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $304.28. The company has a market cap of $13,295.74, a PE ratio of 254.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

