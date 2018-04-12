Abiomed (ABMD) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abiomed earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.030547849292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Abiomed stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,295.74, a P/E ratio of 253.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $304.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.50.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

