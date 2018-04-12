ABM Industries (ABM) & Rollins (ROL) Head to Head Survey

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and ABM Industries has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. ABM Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rollins and ABM Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $1.67 billion 6.69 $179.12 million $0.87 58.99 ABM Industries $5.45 billion 0.39 $3.79 million $1.75 18.46

Rollins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABM Industries. ABM Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71% ABM Industries 1.55% 8.33% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rollins and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75 ABM Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rollins presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.21%. ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.57%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Rollins.

Risk & Volatility

Rollins has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Rollins on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services. The company also franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises. It serves commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, industrial and manufacturing sites, airlines and airports, educational institutions, and commercial facilities, as well as education, healthcare, and high tech industry groups. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

