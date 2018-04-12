Comparing Cemtrex (CETX) and Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Abtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46% Abtech -650.43% N/A -617.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Abtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cemtrex and Abtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.26 $4.38 million N/A N/A Abtech $570,000.00 9.74 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than Abtech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cemtrex and Abtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abtech has a beta of -2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 369% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Abtech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, AbTech Industries, Inc. (AbTech Industries), provides solutions to water contamination issues that are caused by stormwater runoff, industrial processes, water produced in the extractive industries, such as oil and gas drilling, and spills of oil-based fluids in marine environments. The Company operates through the filtration and treatment of polluted water segment. It provides services for the design and selection of water treatment systems, products sales of filtration and treatment systems, installation of the treatment technologies and maintenance of the installed systems. These activities are provided through subcontractors and on some projects the Company may act as a subcontractor to other entities. AbTech Industries has developed a range of products that leverage its cornerstone filtration media technology called Smart Sponge. The technology can be used as a filtration media to remove hydrocarbons and other pollutants from water.

