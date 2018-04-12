Accenture (ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

ACN stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,594.02, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,566. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

