Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Accenture (ACN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2018 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.85. 506,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,352. The company has a market capitalization of $96,594.02, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $8,483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,863 shares in the company, valued at $19,855,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,825 shares of company stock worth $17,162,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 71,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 275,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

