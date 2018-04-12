Accenture Plc (ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Accenture stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.19. The stock had a trading volume of 692,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,168. The stock has a market cap of $94,523.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $226,944.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,560.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $277,816.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,905.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,012 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 580,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,522,000 after acquiring an additional 370,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/accenture-plc-acn-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.