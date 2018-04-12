Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (ACN) Insider Sells 1,637 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at $28,078,717.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACN opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94,179.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Accenture by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,977,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,772 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,280,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,343,000 after purchasing an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,275,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,919,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,166,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Accenture by 89.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,670,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

