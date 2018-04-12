Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,560 ($36.18) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACSO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($30.95) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,700 ($38.16) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,100 ($43.82) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,519.40 ($35.61).

Accesso Technology Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,260 ($31.94). 9,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,550 ($21.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,385 ($33.71).

In related news, insider John Alder sold 35,250 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($31.10), for a total value of £775,500 ($1,096,113.07). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 12,598 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($32.44), for a total value of £289,124.10 ($408,655.97).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

