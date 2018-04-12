Accsys Technologies (AXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a GBX 117 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.41) target price on shares of Accsys Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Accsys Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 74.70 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,906. Accsys Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.16).

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

