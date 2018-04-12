Accuray (ARAY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARAY. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Accuray from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 79,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,390. The company has a market capitalization of $409.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.73. Accuray has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $40,338.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $66,295. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Accuray by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

