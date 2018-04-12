Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoolCoin, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $94.87 million and $19.46 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00797903 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,434,790 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACT is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created to address social accountability by using aggregated capital that is contributed by citizens in order to fund grass roots proposals that drive change on pressing social, political or economical issues. “

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoolCoin, Allcoin and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

