Achaogen (AKAO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Achaogen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.233717323926 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

AKAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

AKAO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 665,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,517. The company has a market capitalization of $532.23, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Achaogen has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 1,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.14%. equities research analysts predict that Achaogen will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,668,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,124,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 4,606 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,146.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 810,717 shares of company stock worth $8,739,717 and have sold 10,089 shares worth $110,576. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/achaogen-akao-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.